



A raccoon believed to be rabid has attacked two people in a New Jersey town.

The animal was so aggressive, police had to use a taser and then shoot the animal.

“She said there’s police officers all over the place… I told her to stay inside,” Maywood resident Dennis Muniz said.

Muniz’s family hunkered down inside Thursday afternoon as a two hour police chase – hunting down a dangerous raccoon – ended in his backyard.

Tasers stunningly didn’t work and then the animal lunged at police.

“The officer fired three rounds from his handgun,” Det. Sgt Matthew Parodi of the Maywood Police Department said.

“This issue was a public safety concern.”

It all started at around 1:30 p.m. on a front yard in Palmer Avenue. There’s still blood stains where an 82-year-old man was sitting outside when he was bit on the arm, fingers, and legs.

Then it reportedly chased a group of children with an adult and bit its next victim; a 72-year-old man who didn’t want to show his face.

“Scary as hell,” that victim told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. “It was just biting the hell out of me.”

The victim says he was caught completely off guard. He was doing yard work when he felt a sharp pain in his back.

“When I reached back there was fur… I was strong enough to get under and flip it and I went back and he started coming back at me… That’s when I threw a bucket at him.”

All four incidents were unprovoked and the animal was captured and euthanized.

While Bergen County awaits rabies test results, one victim worries “if one is rabid there’s more than one.”

“It’s scary just to think these little animals can cause so much harm,” Muniz added.

Police say if you see an animal acting unusual avoid eye contact and call police immediately.