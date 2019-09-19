NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says the gun that was used in Tuesday’s police-involved shooting on Staten Island had been stolen from a sergeant’s car back in 2015.
Officer Vanesa Medina, 30, was shot in the wrist as she and other officers tried to arrest a man suspected of domestic assault in the Stapleton neighborhood.
Police said the suspect – identified as Gregory Edwards – was resisting arrest when he pulled out a 9 mm gun and fired two shots. The officers fired back, killing Edwards.
Web Extra: Watch Officer Medina Released From Hospital After Staten Island Shooting
Officer Medina was released from the hospital yesterday with a hero’s reception.
“Isn’t that a great feeling – One day after being shot, to be able to stand here in the community, the cops of Staten Island, together as she walks out of this hospital safe,” said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.
Investigators now say the 9 mm gun recovered at the scene was reported stolen from a sergeant’s parked car in 2015 on Staten Island.
The sergeant is not considered a suspect in the case.