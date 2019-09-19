Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United Nations General Assembly returns to New York City this month.
The main talks will take place between Sept. 24 and 30 in Manhattan.
MORE: Protected Bike Lanes Will Remain Open During U.N. General Assembly Gridlock Alert Days
The week-long event brings international dignitaries, as well as street closures and traffic issues.
All weekdays between Sept. 23 and 30 have been designated “gridlock alert days.”
STREET CLOSURES (From Sept. 17 to 30):
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge
- Area bounded by
- 60th Street on the North,
- 34th Street on the South,
- 1st Avenue on the East, and
- 3rd Avenue on the West
- All Inclusive
- Area bounded by
- 54th Street on the North,
- 48th Street on the South,
- 1st Avenue East, and
- Madison Avenue on the West
- All Inclusive
- 6th Avenue between 50th Street and 59th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- 5th Avenue between 56th Street and 63rd Street
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 58th Street
- 76th Street and 77th Street
- Park Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street
- FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street
- 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
- 57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 56th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
BIKE LANE ACCESS
- Along northbound First Avenue, cyclists will pass a security checkpoint at 39th Street, after which they will be able to travel on the temporary bike lane between East 40th Street to East 49th Street. Cyclists will be directed to use one northbound travel lane through the 1st Avenue tunnel where a temporary bikeway will then transition back to the existing protected bike lane at East 49th Street. Barrels, signage, and tape will delineate the space for the temporary bikeway and direct cyclists where to travel. Cyclists are advised that the temporary bike lane is a tunnel thruway with no turns: ie. No exit is available between East 40th and East 49th Streets.
- Along southbound Second Avenue, a temporary bike lane will be created between East 57th Street and East 41st Street, adjacent to the existing protected bike lane using both the travel lane and parking lane. Traffic and signage will delineate and direct cyclists to the temporary bikeway. As in past years, the existing protected bike lane on the east side of Second Avenue will be kept clear by NYPD, maintained as a travel lane to accommodate emergency vehicles and dignitary motorcades.
- CitiBike will offer a 50% discount on its 3-day pass from Sept. 23-30. CitiBike riders will be able to access the $12 pass by using the code GRIDLOCK19 on the CitiBike app.
