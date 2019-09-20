Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was stabbed to death inside a deli early this morning in Brooklyn.
Police were called around 4:15 a.m. to Express Deli and Tobacco on the corner of Graham Avenue and Boerum Street in Williamsburg.
Officers found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times in the back.
He was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
It’s unclear whether the victim was an employee or a customer.
His name has not been released and, so far, there’s no description of the suspect.