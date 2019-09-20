



– Fans have watched actress Eileen Davidson for years starring on “The Young and the Restless” as Ashley Abbott, but she’s dealing out a new role close to home for her new project.

Her latest work, “7 Days To Vegas,” pairs her with real-life husband Vince Van Patten, a commentator on The World Poker Tour, reports CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

“It’s based on my husband’s home game that he ran for many, many years,” said Davidson. “It’s more about the bets on the side made by these crazy people that would bet on anything.”

“They placed a bet he could walk to Vegas in seven days,” she said.

Davidson said Van Patten taught her how poker 19 years ago, before the game’s resurgence with its own television shows and channels.

“I was like, ‘This is the best-kept secret, this is an amazing game,’ she said. “You can bluff, you can act, you got luck, you have to have some knowledge, some math. I loved it.”

While she says she doesn’t play much anymore besides a few charity games,

“Once in a while he’ll drag me along and throw me to the wolves, but sometimes I get lucky,” said Davidson.

While Hollywood has a long tradition of films showing desperate gamblers in dark rooms with life-and-death stakes on the table, “7 Days To Vegas” is not a grim tale.

“Most poker movies are about the underbelly of the game, darker,” she said. “This is more about the fun they all have.”

The movie premieres in New York on Friday night, and is available on streaming services from Amazon and Apple on Sept. 24.

