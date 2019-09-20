Comments
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A high-end car slammed right into a glass showroom in New Jersey on Friday.
According to police, a 78-year-old woman was a customer at the dealership and was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes.
For some reason, she lost control of her vehicle and went through the glass windows of the Paramus dealership.
She was not injured.
The crash shattered the windows and caused structural damage to the aluminum supports.
The dealership was forced to close due to the damage.