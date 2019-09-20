CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Dan Girardi, New York Rangers, NHL


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi has announced his retirement from the NHL after 13 seasons.

Dan Girardi

Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi waits for a faceoff against the Maple Leafs on Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Girardi appeared in 927 games, finishing with 56 goals and 264 points and a plus-78 ratings. He also played in 143 playoff games, four Eastern Conference Finals and one Stanley Cup Final over 11 seasons with the Rangers and two with the Lightning.

The 35-year-old defenseman entered the league with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and appeared in 788 regular-season games with the Rangers, helping them reach the playoffs 10 times. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2017 and had 10 goals and 24 assists for 34 points the past two seasons.

In addition to ranking 30th all-time for playoff games played by a defenseman, no player has more blocked shots than Girardi’s 1,954 — nearly 1,700 of them with the Rangers — since the NHL began keeping track of the statistic for the 2005-06 season.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply