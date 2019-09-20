WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some dreamers in New Jersey are finding hope in an unexpected place.
Off Ramshore Drive and Atlantic Avenue in Wall Township is a wishing tree.
A sign reads, “Make a wish. Here stands our wishing tree for all the joy in this world that can be. Though it looks a little bare, it would look very pretty adorned with the thoughts you want to share. Please pick a tag, grab a marker and write a hope or dream, make a wish, seek solace for struggles, pray for a loved one.”
CBSN New York’s Meg Baker took a look at a few of the notes hanging on the tree’s branches.
They read, “I wish for love, happiness and wealth to all,” “I wish for all animals to be loved and cared for,” “I wish for a dog,” “I wish to be rich,” and “I wish for my mom to be the happiest person ever.”
Locals who spoke to CBS2 say this has been going on for a few weeks now, but they have no idea who started it.