



— Police are searching for a suspect in a string of robberies in the Bronx.

In each incident, the suspect followed a woman wearing a necklace into her residential building, then snatched the necklace from the woman’s neck and fled.

None of the victims were seriously injured. The youngest victim was 29 years old and the oldest victim was 59 years old.

Police say the robberies happened on Aug. 27, Aug. 28, Sept. 2 and Sept. 10 in the following areas:

East 165th Street and Grand Concourse

Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street

Elliot Place and Walton Avenue

Grand Concourse and East 196th Street

Three of the robberies took place in the middle of the afternoon — between noon and 2 p.m. — and one took place around 4:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male believed to be about 20 years old. He has a dark complexion, weighs about 150 pounds, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has short black Afro-styled hair.

He was last seen wearing a black-and-gray hooded sweatjacket, gray sweatpants and sneakers. In the most recent incident, he fled the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.