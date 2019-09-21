



Nassau County police reported an arrest in a deadly Centre Island fire Friday.

The November 2018 fire claimed a man’s life. Investigators now say it was arson, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

Police and firefighters were sent to a home on Centre Island Drive just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2018.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators found the body of 75-year-old James Coppola.

On Friday, police announced that 54-year-old Jennifer Gross, of Long Beach, had been arrested in connection to the investigation.

Watch: Police Offer New Information In Deadly Centre Island Fire Investigation —

Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick says Gross and Coppola were in a romantic relationship for many years.

“They had a very contentious relationship with violence and stealing of money,” Fitzpatrick said.

According to investigators, Gross went to Coppola’s home to confront him over money, and the two got into a physical fight. Gross allegedly beat Coppola using a pot or a pan from the kitchen, killing him.

Fitzpatrick says Gross set the house on fire in an attempt to cover up the alleged murder and left the scene in a taxi.

Gross allegedly stole jewelry from Coppola’s home before setting the fire and later pawned it.

She is facing murder and arson charges.