NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find an individual accused of stealing electronics from a Greenwich Village apartment.
The burglary happened just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 31 at a building near Grove Street and Bedford Street.
According to police, the unidentified individual somehow got into a 29-year-old man’s bedroom and stole a Nintendo Switch, a Superman game and a WYSE wireless camera.
The individual can be seen in footage from a camera in the victim’s room.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.