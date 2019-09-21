Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of attacking a woman inside her Lower East Side apartment has been arrested.
It happened at the Rutgers Houses near Rutgers Street and Monroe Street.
Police say an 82-year-old woman opened her apartment door to get some fresh air around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
That’s when 29-year-old David Alexander, of the Bronx, allegedly entered her apartment, grabbed her by the throat and groped her.
He then ran away.
Alexander was arrested Friday and charged with felony assault, burglary, sex abuse and criminal obstruction of breathing.
The victim was not seriously injured.