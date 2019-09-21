Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of pounds of frozen Marie Callender’s entrees are being recalled due to a labeling mix-up.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service says some 20-ounce cartons of Marie Callender’s Pub Style Steak & Ale pot pies actually contain chicken, not beef.
The affected products have the establishment number EST. 46299.
Anyone who bought the affected product should throw it away or return it.
Consumers who have questions can call (866) 213-1245.
For more information, visit www.fsis.usda.gov.