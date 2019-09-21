Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral will be held Saturday for a member of the NYPD who was killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this week.
The service for Inspector Michael McGrath, 56, is set for 10 a.m. at Saint Clare of Assisi Church on Paulding Avenue in the Bronx.
McGrath was a high-ranking member of the force.
He worked at the police academy in Queens, where he served as commanding officer of the police Cadet Corps.
McGrath died Monday morning after he collided with a dump truck on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx. He was off duty at the time.