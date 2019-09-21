NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Subway service has been severely disrupted in Queens after a Manhattan-bound F train partially derailed Saturday night.

MTA Communications Director Tim Minton says three wheels on the first car of the train came off the tracks near the Sutphin Boulevard Station just before 8 p.m.

Minton added that the train’s brakes went into emergency right before this derailment.

.@NYCTSubway Due to a train's brakes being activated, F train service is suspended between Brairwood station and 179th Street station Queens. https://t.co/ENIxXVnNZ4. Multilingual and ASL Link: https://t.co/WDXBcKR1x4. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 22, 2019

Authorities say 195 people were on the F train at the time but no one was hurt. All the passengers were evacuated to a rescue train and taken to nearby Parsons Blvd.

Hello. Shuttle buses are being established between Briarwood and 179. ^ DJP — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 22, 2019

E and F train service was briefly suspended in the area stretching from the Briarwood Station to 179th Street.

E trains are now running in both directions, but F trains are running on the E line from Briarwood to Jamaica and transit officials are urging commuters to use another route.

F trains are running only to Continental Avenue, the ones running on E line are reportedly going to the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station. There are also shuttle buses running on Briarwood.

There are multiple impacts to F train service across the city right now. We strongly encourage riders to consider using other lines or local bus service, where possible. pic.twitter.com/vFrJokXAPu — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 22, 2019

The MTA says they are still investigating how this happened.

Minton added that a third rail mat — which covers the rail to keep people safe — was found under the second car of the derailed train.

Officials couldn’t say if there is any connection between the third rail mat and the derailment. There was no work going on in that tunnel Saturday night.

