NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was killed and a teenager was injured in a shooting in Newburgh, New York, late Saturday night.
Police were sent to the area of Liberty Street and Clinton Street around 11:15 p.m. in response to a Shot Spotter notification.
When they arrived on the scene, officers found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Both were taken to local hospitals.
The 35-year-old man was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as Aned Alberto Alvarado-Baquedano.
Police say the 18-year-old’s injuries were not life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845) 561-3131.