NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark safety officials are trying to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.
The Newark Public Safety Department says a pharmaceutical employee was delivering medications to a medical center on Jay Street when the suspect approached him with a gun.
The suspect allegedly demanded the employee hand over the medications. The employee did so and the suspect ran off with the bag of medicine.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477 or 1-877-695-4867.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at newarkpdonline.org.