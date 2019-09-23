



Celebrity chef and New York City restaurant owner Carl Ruiz has died at the age of 44.

Ruiz, known for his frequent appearances on the Food Network, owned La Cubana in the Meatpacking District and a slew of other restaurants around the world.

La Cubana announced his death on Instagram, posting, “On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz. No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother.”

The restaurant also said it plans to honor Ruiz’s memory by establishing a scholarship for aspiring chefs.

There’s no word on what caused his death, but some reports say he may have suffered a heart attack.

Multiple celebrities offered their condolences over the weekend, including Food Network co-star Guy Fiere.

“Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million,” he wrote. “Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

