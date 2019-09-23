Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit over a bus lane in Queens.
On Friday, Queens Supreme Court Justice Joseph Esposito toured the scene at Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood himself.
Citing environmental concerns and parking limitations, business owners had sued the city to get rid of the half-mile bus lane.
The city applauded the judge’s decision to keep it, saying in the nearly one month since it was installed, bus travel times have improved dramatically.