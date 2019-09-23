



— A man was arrested Monday after he was caught with a fake bomb at the New Rochelle Train Station.

Officers were sent to the station around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a man trying to detonate a backpack he was wearing.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw 54-year-old Thomas J. Skoupa sitting on a bench outside.

Police say Skoupa was wearing a nylon pouch that had wires protruding from it and several cigarette lighters attached to it.

As the officers approached Skoupa, he allegedly stood up, put out his right arm and turned a small flashlight on and off several times.

Skoupa was then taken in custody.

According to police, the device in the pouch was actually a radio or Walkman wrapped in electrical tape connected with wires. The device was inoperable.

Skoupa is being charged with making a terroristic threat.