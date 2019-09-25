



– Police say a 75-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man were bound with tape inside their living room along Sixth Avenue in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

There is some surveillance video making the rounds of this incident on social media, reports CBSN New York’s Andrea Grymes reports.

Police say the victims reported that a man pretending to be a FedEx delivery man entered the home and then allowed another man inside.

The residents say the FedEx man flashed a badge and announced himself as a police officer.

Police say together the duo led the three victims into the living room where they were bound with tape.

After securing the victims, police say the men made off with a safe containing money and jewelry.

CBS2 spoke with a next door neighbor who says he heard a band and knew something was wrong, took a picture of the getaway car and then went inside to help his neighbors.

“I went inside and helped them take off the tape off the elderly faces and their hands, and tried to calm them down a bit.” said neighbor Gary Baxter. “Basically they were stunned but I just tried to make them feel a little relaxed.”

Police say the victims were not physically hurt.

In this case, they did not want to speak to the media.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

