NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Jacob deGrom made his final case for a second straight Cy Young Award, Wednesday quickly turned into a night of bad news for the New York Mets.

Breakout star Jeff McNeil will finish the 2019 season on the bench after suffering a fractured bone in his right wrist.

McNeil was struck by a pitch in the sixth inning against the marlins Wednesday night and immediately had to come out of the game.

Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets walks off the field with coaches after being hit with a ball during the sixth inning of their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 25, 2019. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Moments after the disappointing diagnosis was made, the Milwaukee Brewers won their game against the Reds — officially eliminating New York from the N.L. Wild Card race.

The Mets had staged an improbable comeback after the All-Star Break just to get back into the playoff conversation, but couldn’t keep that torrid pace up in September.

For McNeil, he finishes his first full season batting .318, with 23 home runs, 38 doubles, and 75 RBI.

