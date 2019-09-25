NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Jacob deGrom made his final case for a second straight Cy Young Award, Wednesday quickly turned into a night of bad news for the New York Mets.
Breakout star Jeff McNeil will finish the 2019 season on the bench after suffering a fractured bone in his right wrist.
Jeff McNeil got hit on the wrist earlier tonight. It didn’t look good at the time. It turns out it wasn’t. X-rays reveal a right distal ulnar fracture. His season is done.
— Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) September 26, 2019
McNeil was struck by a pitch in the sixth inning against the marlins Wednesday night and immediately had to come out of the game.
Moments after the disappointing diagnosis was made, the Milwaukee Brewers won their game against the Reds — officially eliminating New York from the N.L. Wild Card race.
The Mets had staged an improbable comeback after the All-Star Break just to get back into the playoff conversation, but couldn’t keep that torrid pace up in September.
For McNeil, he finishes his first full season batting .318, with 23 home runs, 38 doubles, and 75 RBI.