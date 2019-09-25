NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some local anti-gun violence groups will be representing the Tri-State Area at today’s national rally to end gun violence.
Marchers gathered at Brooklyn Borough Hall around 4 a.m. this morning for a send-off.
Elected officials, advocacy organizations and students will gather in Washington DC where they’ll urge congress to pass comprehensive gun control legislation.
“We’re going to make sure that the voices of the inner city is heard and we’re going to stamp out gun violence no matter where it is,” said Brooklyn borough president Eric Adam. “In particular, to really get the discussion of handguns at the top of this discussion.”
“A lot of us have family members who have died from gun violence and I feel this is the opportunity to show where we stand,” said volunteer Kevin Ferguson.
The national rally happened on the west lawn of the U.S. capitol.