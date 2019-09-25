Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx homeowner, who neighbors say has been hoarding, is finally getting help from the city.
The house on Balcom Avenue in Throggs Neck was a smelly mess, with bottles of urine in the driveway, mosquitoes, flies and even a bucket of dead fish.
After CBS2 demanded answers last week, a neighbor said Adult Protective Services and social workers stepped in.
“It was brought right to the mayor of New York City. If nothing gets done now, I’m convinced nothing will ever get done unless, god forbid, there’s a fire,” resident Lauran Torres said last week.
The city also issued violations for excessive debris.
Councilman Mark Gjonai said his office is looking into legislation that would help other homeowners in need.