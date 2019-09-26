Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A ramp worker is under arrest after he allegedly walked off with a bag filled with $300,000 in cash.
The cash was delivered by armored car to John F. Kennedy International Airport and was destined for Miami.
The worker allegedly grabbed a single bag of the cash as it was being loaded onto a plane.
The Delta Airlines employee faces federal charges and will be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court Thursday afternoon.
The name of the suspect, the date of the heist, and the status of the cash has not been released.
This isn’t the first time JFK Airport has been involved in a high-profile heist.
Nearly $6 million was stolen from the New York travel hub during the infamous Lufthansa Heist in 1978. At the time, it was the largest cash robbery ever committed in U.S. history.