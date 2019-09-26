



Wagner College professor Richard Brower has been suspended after he allegedly threatened to shoot students.

Brower is accused of telling a class that his “media class is hideous.”

“If I had a gun, I would shoot everyone in the head,” he allegedly went on to say. “You better watch out, I am locked and loaded.”

The Staten Island college sent an email to students Wednesday, saying, “according to the accounts of several students, a professor made disturbing remarks of a violent nature yesterday afternoon during a class.”

“The students reported his remarks to our Public Safety office. The college took immediate action, suspending the professor, escorting him off campus and banning him indefinitely. The college also called the New York Police Department; together, they are investigating the matter,” the email continued. “We were able to deal swiftly with this potential threat because students immediately came forward. Wagner College takes very seriously the safety and well-being of its students, faculty and staff. It takes all of us, working together, to keep Wagner College safe. If you see or hear anything out of the ordinary, contact our Public Safety office immediately at 718-390-3148.”

Police said they’re looking to question Brower, who could face charges.

According to the college’s website, the 77-year-old has been with the school for more than 25 years and teaches three courses called “Psychology of Creativity,” “Psychology of Media” and “Theories of Personality.”