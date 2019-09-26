NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A flight from New York to Los Angeles was forced to land in the Midwest after a passenger reportedly tried to storm the cockpit.

According to CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Alaska Airlines flight 411 was diverted and landed safely in Kansas City after leaving JFK Airport Thursday afternoon.

The passenger allegedly tried to enter the plane’s cockpit and made a “verbal threat to do harm to the plane,” according to Van Cleave.

The man was restrained until the plane could land and local police could take over.

Alaska Airlines is initially disputing the report that the unruly passenger tried to break into the pilot’s cabin, say “we currently have no indication he attempted to breech the flight deck.”

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement on the incident:

“Alaska Airlines Flight 411, a Boeing 737 flying from JFK to LAX, diverted to Kansas City International Airport due to a passenger disturbance. The plane landed without incident around 4 p.m. local time.”

