NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigation another anti-Semitic incident in Brooklyn.
Two Hasidic men were harassed around 9 p.m. Friday at the corner of South 10th Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg.
Police said two suspects, believed to be about 15 years old, approached the men and slapped their religious hats, known as Shtreimels, off their heads.
The victims were not hurt.
Police said they’re searching for two Hispanic teens with medium builds and dark hair.
One was seen wearing a black track suit jacket with white stripes, black Rolling Stones T-shirt with a picture of a mouth on the front, black pants and white sneakers. The other had on a black T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.
The NYPD says there have been at least 146 anti-Semitic hate crimes reported so far this year – up from 88 in the same time last year.
Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.