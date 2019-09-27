



Five people have been wounded in violent night across New York City.

The victims were all struck by gunfire in two separate shootings in Brooklyn and Queens.

Police are searching for a gunman who left two men in critical condition in the Rockaways.

The NYPD says an 18-year-old and a 25-year-old were both shot in Edgemere. Shots rang out just after 8 p.m. Friday on Beach 40th Street.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

In Brooklyn, three people were hurt when investigators say violence broke out around 9 p.m. on Blake and Georgia Avenues in East New York.

Two men, ages 24 and 30, and a 27-year-old woman were all taken to an area hospital.

All are expected to survive and police are still looking for the shooter or shooters in this case as well.

Anyone with photos or videos taken before, during or after the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.