



Starting Saturday, they will open the world’s largest display of Lego artwork, and CBSN New York’s John Dias got a sneak peek.

Most of us have had an experience with a Lego brick, one way or another, but artist Nathan Sawaya is really putting most of us to shame.

PHOTO GALLERY: Lego Exhibit On Display At New York Hall Of Science

Sawaya, a Los Angeles-based lawyer turned contemporary artist, is bringing his impressive Lego artwork to Queens.

The exhibit is called “The Art of the Brick” and it will be on display from Sept. 28 to Jan. 26.

The display features more than 100 works of art created from over 1 million little Lego bricks.

Sawaya put every last one together, using just his two hands and glue.

There’s artwork he designed himself and then some notable ones, like a replica of the Mona Lisa. He says for most art history pieces, he had to do extensive research.

There’s even a 20 foot long T. rex dinosaur skeleton made from 80,000 Lego bricks. It took Sawaya three months to put it together.

“As an artist, I hope people are inspired. I think that’s the role of artists. So for me, I want people to come, see this exhibition and hopefully be inspired to explore a little more creativity in their own lives,” Sawaya said.

Nathan says he has to buy every last Lego himself. The good thing is he gets to buy it in bulk.

For more information on the exhibit, including hours and ticket prices, click here: nysci.org/event/art-of-the-brick.