



– A 93-year-old woman was found dead in the basement of her Stamford home.

It looked like an accident, but the medical examiner says otherwise.

It happened at 565 Cove Road, just across from the entrance to the Stamford Chelsea Piers complex.

Isabella Mehner, 93, lived there alone. She was a fixture in the neighborhood, who spent hours every day tending her garden, reported CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

On Wednesday night, when she didn’t answer her phone, concerned family members drove here and found Mehner at the bottom of the basement stairs.

After an autopsy Thursday, what looked like an accident is being treated as a homicide.

“It’s very upsetting. She’s 93 years old. Why would they do something like that? It’s just terrible,” said Roy Mehner, the victim’s son.

“She had blunt force trauma to the head, which most of us would think was from the fall. However, based on the scene that the investigator from the OCME office, they feel the injuries were too grave for the fall down the stairs,” said Lt. Mike Noto of the Stamford Police. “There’s a few things that we’re not disclosing yet that were different than her normal pattern. There were a few personal items missing, that obviously raises our concern. But right now it’s going to take a lot of leg work and lot of help from the community to crack this case.”

“I live in the area and I always used to see her outside, in her garden. I feel really bad about this, it’s total shock to me. I feel very very badly about it,” said neighbor Christine Klein.

Police are canvassing the area for surveillance video.

They have a narrow window. A neighbor saw Mrs. Mehner in the garden at 1 p.m., and the family spoke with her at 3 p.m., so sometime between 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. is when she died.

Police say Isabella Mehner was a creature of habit who always locked her door. It was unlocked when family arrived Wednesday and found her dead.

Stamford Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Cove Road at Willowbrook Avenue is asked to call (203) 977-4420.