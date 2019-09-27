CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Beaches, Hither Hills State Park, Jones Beach State Park, Local TV, Long Island, New York, Robert Moses State Park, Sunken Meadow State Park


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers will have one more chance to enjoy summer-like weather at the beach this year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that some state park beaches on Long Island will be open for swimming from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday due to the expected warm temperatures.

Lifeguards will be on duty.

The following beaches will be open for swimming:

According to Cuomo’s office, almost 200,000 people headed to the beach at those four parks to enjoy the last official weekend of summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply