Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers will have one more chance to enjoy summer-like weather at the beach this year.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers will have one more chance to enjoy summer-like weather at the beach this year.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that some state park beaches on Long Island will be open for swimming from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday due to the expected warm temperatures.
Lifeguards will be on duty.
The following beaches will be open for swimming:
- Hither Hills State Park, 164 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk
- Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh: Field 6 and Central Mall
- Robert Moses State Park, 600 Robert Moses State Parkway, Babylon: Fields 2 and 5
- Sunken Meadow State Park, Rte. 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park: Main Beach
According to Cuomo’s office, almost 200,000 people headed to the beach at those four parks to enjoy the last official weekend of summer.