NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say another New York City traffic agent recently had water thrown on him.
It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on September 16 at 101st Avenue and 109th Street in Richmond Hill, Queens.
Police say a man started cursing at the agent before throwing water on his face and shoulder.
The suspect then walked off with a woman.
At least four similar incidents were reported in the city over the summer, prompting outcry from police unions and elected officials.
Investigators released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the latest case.
