NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say another New York City traffic agent recently had water thrown on him.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on September 16 at 101st Avenue and 109th Street in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Police say a man started cursing at the agent before throwing water on his face and shoulder.

The suspect then walked off with a woman.

At least four similar incidents were reported in the city over the summer, prompting outcry from police unions and elected officials.

Investigators released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the latest case.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.

