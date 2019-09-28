NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 70-year-old woman was injured while trying to fight off an alleged robber in Brooklyn, police say.
The woman was walking past a home on Schenck Avenue near Linden Boulevard just before 1 p.m. Thursday when a male suspect tried to grab her purse.
According to police, the woman held onto her purse, and the suspect pushed her, causing her to fall.
As she fell, she hit her head on a parked car and injured her knees.
The suspect then grabbed an item out of her purse and ran off. Police did not say what the suspect took.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with bruising.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.