ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – In an amazing story of survival, a driver escaped serious injury after his car was crushed by a tractor trailer.

Even more shocking, he was able to record of his own rescue.

“Firefighters trying to get me out… He told me I need you to stay calm. I’m crushed under something in the car on 787.”

Jelani Reyes-Craig called his girlfriend Thursday while he was trapped inside his car by the 22-ton truck near Albany.

Remarkably, the 28-year-old stayed calm and used his cell phone to record first responders working to get him out.

“I remember hearing someone scream ‘don’t go under the truck’ and these two gentlemen didn’t care, they went grabbed the jaws of life and came under the truck to come get me.”

Reyes-Craig walked away with just a cut on his hand and a few missing teeth.