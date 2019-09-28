



The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation hosted its annual walk Saturday.

The event helps raise funds in hopes for a cure for millions of people living with type 1 diabetes.

CBS2 is a proud media sponsor for the JDRF New York chapter.

“I’m so excited to be here on this very beautiful day to help kick off the festivities,” CBS2’s Ali Bauman said.

Bauman hosted JDRF’s Manhattan to Brooklyn One Walk.

Thousands of people gathered in Foley Square Saturday morning, some fighting the disease themselves and others supporting their loved ones.

They’re all part of a committed community with one goal in mind – to help turn type 1 into “type none.”

“My daughter has type 1 diabetes. She was diagnosed when she was three years-old she is now 10, so this is our seventh walk and I’ve discovered JDRF and they’ve been a lifeline,” parent Jane Keaisay said.

“This is our combined eighth year doing the walk for juvenile diabetes, it’s an amazing event… My wife is type 2 diabetic, a nephew of mine is type 1 diabetic, and we do it for support for them,” Bronx residents Sylvia and Tobert Schwartz said.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly.

Right now, there is no cure, but many hope to change that.

“For us who have it every day is an issue, every day is a challenge, every day you’re fighting to manually do what your body is supposed to do so today it’s great to see people are aware of the disease and we’re doing everything that we can to cure it,” type 1 diabetes patient Jason Kaufman said.

Participants walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, for some amazing views of the city, to the finish festival at Cadman Plaza.

“It’s a fantastic family, for something. It’s a group you never want to be part of, but an awesome community,” Jane Keaisay said.

“It’s motivating, inspiring, and makes me so great to be here,” Robert Schwartz added.

So far, Saturday’s walk raised more than $621,000 and donations are still being counted.