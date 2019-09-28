Comments
SETAUKET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island animal rescue group helped out a raccoon that got into a sticky situation.
The Strong Island Animal Rescue League posted a video on Facebook late Thursday night showing a raccoon with its head stuck in an empty hazelnut spread jar.
According to the group, a Setauket resident spotted the animal and called the animal rescue league, keeping an eye on it until help arrived.
The rescuers used a net to trap the raccoon, then pulled the jar off.
Once freed, the raccoon tried to swipe at the rescuer, but it then ran off, seemingly unharmed.
In their Facebook post, the animal rescue league wrote, “Clean up your garbage, people, this is not fair to the animals.”
They remind everyone to crush their recyclables, put lids back on jars before throwing them out and get locking garbage pail lids to keep critters out.