NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An NYPD detective is facing charges for allegedly groping a child.
Police say 37-year-old Juan Jimenez was arrested Friday in Brooklyn.
Jimenez is accused of groping a 12-year-old girl while talking to her inside his Brooklyn apartment building. Police say the girl also lived in the building.
He has been suspended without pay and is facing multiple charges, including sex abuse and forcible touching.
The Associated Press reports Jimenez is assigned to the department’s sex offender monitoring unit.
