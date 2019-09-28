CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The work of a world-renowned artist is now in Times Square.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: The sculpture “Rumors of War” is unveiled in Times Square on September 27, 2019 in New York City. “Rumors of War” was created by artist Kehinde Wiley and is a response to the monument of Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart in Richmond, Virginia. The monument sculpture, which is cast in bronze, depicts a young African American in urban streetwear, sitting astride a horse in a pose. In December, “Rumors of War” will be moved to the city of Richmond to its permanent home in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A bronze statue titled “Rumors of War” stands tall on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th streets. It portrays a young African-American man on a horse.

The statue was created by artist Kehinde Wiley, who painted President Barack Obama‘s official portrait.

Wiley says the statue is his response to confederate sculptures around the country.

It will be on display through Dec. 1.

