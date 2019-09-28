Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The work of a world-renowned artist is now in Times Square.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The work of a world-renowned artist is now in Times Square.
A bronze statue titled “Rumors of War” stands tall on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th streets. It portrays a young African-American man on a horse.
The statue was created by artist Kehinde Wiley, who painted President Barack Obama‘s official portrait.
Wiley says the statue is his response to confederate sculptures around the country.
It will be on display through Dec. 1.