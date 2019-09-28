Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Get ready to “Strut Your Mutt.”
The annual fundraiser to save homeless dogs and cats is happening next weekend, and it’s packed with lots of fun activities for you and your pup.
Hannah Stember, from the Best Friends Animal Society, says some rescue groups who benefit from the fundraiser make their yearly budget just from this one event.
The money helps rescue groups pay for spay and neuter services, adoption events and more.
“Strut Your Mutt” takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Hudson River Park‘s Pier 84.
For more information, visit StrutYourMutt.org.