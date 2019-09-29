BEAR MOUNTAIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police found a body in a vehicle at Bear Mountain State Park while searching for a missing man and a missing woman.
Poughkeepsie police say on Friday night, they received a phone call from an individual who said that his father, George Grogan, had told him he had killed his mother, Audrey Grogan.
Officers went to Grogan’s home on Shamrock Circle in Poughkeepsie, but no one was there.
A search then ensued for both George and Audrey Grogan.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a Bear Mountain State Park employee found a vehicle that investigators believe George Grogan had been driving.
Police found a body inside the vehicle. They say the victim’s identity has not been confirmed, but the victim is female.
As of Sunday afternoon, police say George Grogan still has not been found. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public, but they believe he may be a danger to himself. The search is ongoing.
Anyone who sees George Grogan or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Poughkeepsie Police Department at (845) 485-3666.