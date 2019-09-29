



Rosh Hashanah begins Sunday at sundown.

Naomi Nachman, author of “Perfect Flavors” and cooking host on Kosher.com, and Jay Buchsbaum of the Herzog family of wines stopped by to help celebrate the Jewish New Year with the perfect spread.

Apple Bourekas With Silan Sesame Drizzle

Ingredients

1 can Gefen Apple pie filling

1 package puff pastry squares (5 inch by 5 inch squares)

Flour, for dusting surface

1 egg beaten with 2 teaspoons water, for egg wash

Sugar for sprinkling

Silan Sesame Drizzle Ingredients

½ cup Mighty Sesame tahini

2 Tablespoons Silan

1 teaspoon confectionary sugar

¼ -½ cup warm water, for consistency

1 teaspoon sesame seeds for sprinkling

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 400°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.

2. Prepare the pastry: Place thawed puff pastry on a floured surface. With a rolling pin, to roll out so the pastry is an even thin layer, about ⅛-inch thick. Repeat with remaining squares.

3. Place a few slices of apple from the pie filling to the bottom right hand corner of each square leaving a small border.

4. Brush egg wash onto the edges of each square; then fold the dough over to, making a triangle. Use or a fork to crimp the edges, stretching the dough over the fruit as needed. Just be gentle, so the pastry does not break.

5. Brush additional egg wash over bourekas; sprinkle with sugar.

6. Place bourekas onto prepared baking sheets; bake for 30 minutes, or until pastry is golden brown.

7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

8. Prepare the drizzle: In a bowl, using a fork or whisk, combine tahini, silan, confectionary sugar, and ¼ cup warm water until it is smooth and pourable. As it sits, it will become thicker, so you can add a bit more warm water and mix until desired consistency.

9. Drizzle Silan Sesame mixture over bourekas. Garnish with black sesame seeds.