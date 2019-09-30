



– The response of the Catholic Church to the sexual abuse crisis took center stage at a news conference Monday.

One year ago, Timothy Cardinal Dolan asked a judge to serve as a special counsel and independent investigator to review how the archdiocese of New York has responded to the crisis.

The judge discussed her findings and recommendations Monday morning, with Dolan there to hear the results.

Judge Barbara Jones was given access to records, personnel, and the cardinal personally.

Dolan spoke about the church sex abuse crisis in September 2018 when he introduced Jones.

“Many of our people and our priests are calling it the ‘summer of hell,'” Dolan said, citing the scandals of Theodore McCarrick and “the nauseating details of the Pennsylvania grand jury of horrific abuse of minors by priests in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.”

Dolan said he has heard from people what they want in the wake of the scandals.

“I hear they want accountability, transparency, and action,” he said, calling Jones “our special council and reviewer.”