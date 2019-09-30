'WE LOST A HERO'NYPD Mourns Officer Brian Mulkeen As Investigation Continues Into Circumstances Of Shooting
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Queens, Queens Village


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a 60-year-old man accused of stabbing his 23-year-old roommate to death Sunday in Queens.

Officers were called shortly before 5 p.m. to a home on 220th Street near 103rd Avenue in Queens Village.

They found the 23-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to North Shore University Hospital, where he later died.

Police said a man, believed to be the victim’s roommate, was seen running from the house.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.

Comments

Leave a Reply