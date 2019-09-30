Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a 60-year-old man accused of stabbing his 23-year-old roommate to death Sunday in Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a 60-year-old man accused of stabbing his 23-year-old roommate to death Sunday in Queens.
Officers were called shortly before 5 p.m. to a home on 220th Street near 103rd Avenue in Queens Village.
They found the 23-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to North Shore University Hospital, where he later died.
Police said a man, believed to be the victim’s roommate, was seen running from the house.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.