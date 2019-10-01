



— Shocking video posted to Instagram over the weekend shows a woman facing off with a lion at the Bronx Zoo

According to a statement from the zoo, the woman climbed over a visitor safety barrier into the African lion exhibit on Saturday.

Video shows the woman standing in the exhibit and dancing while a male lion stares at her.

The woman and the lion were on opposite sides of a moat surrounding the exhibit.

The Bronx Zoo released the following statement in response to the incident:

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

It is unknown if the woman was removed from the exhibit by zoo staff or if she left on her own.

