NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The tiger who earned his stripes in New York City folklore has died.
Ming the tiger gained fame when he was discovered living inside Harlem’s Drew Hamilton Houses in 2003.
Ming had injured his owner, tipping authorities off to his unusual living arrangements.
The giant cat was removed from his Big Apple apartment and spent the last 15 years at an animal sanctuary in Ohio.
Officials now say Ming died of natural causes in February and was buried at the Hartsdale Pet Cemetery in upstate New York this spring.
“He lived out the rest of his days in comfort and peace,” the cemetery said. Ming the tiger was 19 years-old.