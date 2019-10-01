CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Queens, Rosedale

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 65-year-old man was found dead this morning in a Queens street.

Police believe he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The man was discovered around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and Brookville Boulevard in Rosedale.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police think he was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene.

Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle involved.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply