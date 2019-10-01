Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two swimmers are missing in Queens
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two swimmers are missing in Queens
Rescue crews scanned the waters off the Rockaways around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and NYPD and FDNY divers went into the water to search.
Investigators say three people were reported missing near Beach 96th Street in the Seaside section around 3:30 p.m.
One person was rescued by civilians on the beach and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two others remain missing.
Divers were later pulled out of the water due to rough waters. Water rescue crews continued to search using boats.
The swimmers’ ages are unknown.