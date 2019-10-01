



— Police are looking into a wild hit-and-run that took place on Staten Island

While no one was hurt, the incident is upsetting local residents, CBSN New York’s Andrea Grymes reports.

On the service road off the Staten Island Expressway, there are pieces of broken fence, a broken mailbox and a damaged car — all because of a hit-and-run driver, who was caught on video.

The car can be seen speeding and losing control.

The vehicle takes out a small tree, hits two cars and, after a few seconds, peels out and drives away. Neighbors say luckily no one was hurt.

“My heart stopped because my child walks every day on this sidewalk coming home from school, and I think that’s what was most frustrating to me, that it could’ve been any of us here walking by,” resident Jennifer Moreno said.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Narrows Road North near Kansas Avenue, not far from the Verrazano Bridge. Neighbors say cars constantly speed like they’re still on the highway.

CBS2 reached out to the NYPD and the city Department of Transportation to see what can be done to make the area safer. The DOT got right back and said they’re looking into it.

