



A dirt bike rider was seen on video slamming into a pedestrian and then fleeing the scene.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the intersection of East Tremont Avenue and Grand Concourse in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

Police said the suspect crashed into a 78-year-old man as the victim was crossing the street.

He then picked up the black and yellow bike and walked away.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they’re searching for a black or Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 6 to 8 inches tall with a medium build, last seen wearing a white colored shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.