CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Mount Hope, New York, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A dirt bike rider was seen on video slamming into a pedestrian and then fleeing the scene.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the intersection of East Tremont Avenue and Grand Concourse in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

Police said the suspect crashed into a 78-year-old man as the victim was crossing the street.

A dirt bike rider was seen on video slamming into a pedestrian and then fleeing the scene. (Credit: NYPD)

He then picked up the black and yellow bike and walked away.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they’re searching for a black or Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 6 to 8 inches tall with a medium build, last seen wearing a white colored shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.

Comments

Leave a Reply